BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools will host a Job Fair for qualified professionals interested in joining the BCPS Team
The school system is looking for mathematics, science, and technology teachers as well as school nurses. Some benefits of the profession include health insurance, dental and vision plans, retirements plans, and paid leave.
The event will be held on Thurs. August 8, from 4-6pm located at BCPS headquarters/Greenwood at 6901 N. Charles St., Building E, Room 123, 21204
Interested applicants are to apply online and select BCPS Job Fair August 8, 2019 as the reference on their applications.
Applications can be found here.
WJZ Intern Raven McCree wrote this post.
