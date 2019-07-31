BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot late Tuesday in Baltimore, including a 16-year-old boy.
According to city police, officers were called to the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. .
There they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A 24-year-old man later walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Investigators believe they were both shot on Reisterstown Road.
Detectives from the Northwest District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Then around 11:39 p.m. officers were called to the 2000 block of Penrose Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they couldn’t find a victim or suspect.
Later — a 16-year-old boy walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds to his body. Investigators believe he was shot on Penrose Avenue.
Detectives from the Western District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
