  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police Department, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting in west Baltimore.

On July 29, a 24-year-old man was shot in the 1800 block of Edmonson Ave. That victim was taken to an area hospital and was in serious condition.

Detectives have recovered a person of interest whom they are looking to identify.

Anyone knowing the identity of this person of interest, who is pictured here is asked to call detectives at  443-621-4366, 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments