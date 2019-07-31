Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting in west Baltimore.
On July 29, a 24-year-old man was shot in the 1800 block of Edmonson Ave. That victim was taken to an area hospital and was in serious condition.
Detectives have recovered a person of interest whom they are looking to identify.
Anyone knowing the identity of this person of interest, who is pictured here is asked to call detectives at 443-621-4366, 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.