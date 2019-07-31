Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Harwood, Local TV, Southern High School, Talkers

HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A crash closed Maryland Route 2 at Harwood Road in Harwood Wednesday afternoon.

Anne Arundel Police tweeted drivers should expect significant delays.

The crash was near Southern High School.

It was cleared around 3:35 p.m.

