HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A crash closed Maryland Route 2 at Harwood Road in Harwood Wednesday afternoon.
Anne Arundel Police tweeted drivers should expect significant delays.
#MDTraffic Route 2 at Harwood Road is completely closed due to a crash. Avoid the area if possible. Expect significant delays.
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) July 31, 2019
The crash was near Southern High School.
It was cleared around 3:35 p.m.
Route 2 is now open. Please watch for clean up crews in the area. https://t.co/0kuvx2Ou1T
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) July 31, 2019
