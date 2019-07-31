Comments
MARYLAND (WJZ) — All eastbound Bay Bridge traffic were late Wednesday evening blocked due to an overturned tractor-trailer on the eastern side of the bridge, the MDTA said.
Two-way traffic is being run on the westbound lanes.
US 50/301 EB Bay Bridge all lanes BLOCKED for overturned tractor trailer; two way operations now in effect WB. #mdtraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 1, 2019
Around the time of the crash, MDTA tweeted wind warnings for the bridge were in effect due to wind speeds and gusts of 30 to 39 miles per hour. House and box trucks were told to use caution.
