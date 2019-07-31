BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An exciting weekend is ahead for Ravens fans and one of their all-time great players!

Former Ravens safety Ed Reed will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Reed was drafted by the Ravens in the first round with the 24th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. He was taken out of the University of Miami.

In his collegiate career with the Hurricanes, Reed recorded 21 interceptions and four touchdowns.

Reed followed his collegiate career with an even more impressive NFL career.

In his rookie season, Reed saw action in all 16 games for the Ravens. He had 71 tackles and five interceptions.

Reed only got better with time as he recorded nine interceptions in two separate seasons.

In 2012, Reed led the Ravens defense to a Super Bowl Championship. He had 49 tackles and four interceptions that year.

Reed was selected to nine Pro-Bowls, was the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, and has an NFL record for the two longest interception returns.

The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame include cornerback Champ Bailey, contributor Pat Bowlen, contributor Gil Brandt, tight end Tony Gonzalez, cornerback Ty Law, center Kevin Mawae, safety Johnny Robinson and Reed.