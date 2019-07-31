Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A person of interest has been identified in connection with a fire at a home in Glen Burnie Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
The fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of Binsted Road around 4:50 a.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in ten minutes.
The Anne Arundel County Fire Department ruled the fire was intentionally set and have identified a person of interest.
No injuries were reported. The blaze remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-222-TIPS (8477).
