GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after they responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday morning in Glen Burnie.
At around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Americana Circle. A man said that as he was pulling into a parking space, four suspects approached his car.
While he was trying to flee, his car was struck by two bullets, police said.
The victim fled from the area and no injuries or additional property damage was reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Northern District Detectives at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
