BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ellen Pompeo wants to see your Baltimore selfies.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress tweeted Monday, “Selfies wanted!! Anyone out there from Baltimore?? I want to see some of your gorgeous faces!!”

She said she wanted to celebrate the beauty of Baltimore, using hashtags including #Baltimoreborn and #Baltimorebadass and the popular one trending this week, #WeAreBaltimore.

This timing comes after a weekend full of criticism from President Donald Trump on the City and its congressman Rep. Elijah Cummings, in which he called the city “rat and rodent-infested”.

People responded to her call, sharing selfies of themselves doing things around Baltimore including going to a Ravens or Orioles game, hanging out with friends and their own personal Baltimore stories:

Some were born in Baltimore, while others said they came to Baltimore for school and started working here.

Others used the hashtag to talk about how Baltimore has affected them, or to spread the word about their charitable efforts to help make Baltimore a better place.

She kept the love going throughout the day and into the week, responding to people who sent her selfies expressing her love and support for them and the City.

“These two definitely look old enough to VOTE!!! Yes girls!! Love YOUUUU” She tweeted at one selfie of two UMD students.

