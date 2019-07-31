



Ellen Pompeo wants to see your Baltimore selfies.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress tweeted Monday, “Selfies wanted!! Anyone out there from Baltimore?? I want to see some of your gorgeous faces!!”

Selfies wanted!! Anyone out there from Baltimore?? I want to see some of your gorgeous faces!! 🥰❤️💋 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) July 29, 2019

She said she wanted to celebrate the beauty of Baltimore, using hashtags including #Baltimoreborn and #Baltimorebadass and the popular one trending this week, #WeAreBaltimore.

This timing comes after a weekend full of criticism from President Donald Trump on the City and its congressman Rep. Elijah Cummings, in which he called the city “rat and rodent-infested”.

People responded to her call, sharing selfies of themselves doing things around Baltimore including going to a Ravens or Orioles game, hanging out with friends and their own personal Baltimore stories:

Baltimore born and raised the past 25 years. Love you, Ellen! pic.twitter.com/oZgrg3TLwj — Stevie G. 📸 (@stevechristo_) July 30, 2019

We just got out Masters in Nursing at Hopkins in the incredible Baltimore!! This is in front of the beautiful hospital dome. pic.twitter.com/jzh2bWid3C — rachel pittell (@rpittell) July 30, 2019

Some were born in Baltimore, while others said they came to Baltimore for school and started working here.

I’m finally one of Baltimore’s newest ICU nurses ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/ojwhZFn1Z3 — Tony / Lexi (@LexiHardt) July 30, 2019

New Baltimore babe! It’s where I go to school, but what I call home now❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wMBryQ1t4r — Hannah Jury (@hannah_jury25) July 30, 2019

Baltimore born and raised. Senior year of college in health systems management and working. I ❤️ you Ellen. Thanks for the support and love 😊 pic.twitter.com/TKxPXsn9MI — 🖤🖤D🖤🖤 (@Donniluvsu) July 29, 2019

Others used the hashtag to talk about how Baltimore has affected them, or to spread the word about their charitable efforts to help make Baltimore a better place.

Feeding the homeless community in #Baltimore with @GenerosityGloba.. Check them out & show them some love, they are doing so much for the city!! They built a shower truck for the homeless too! pic.twitter.com/FTOiB3DSCw — Dana McKay (@danasdirt) July 29, 2019

during my first and third @thellf family fun run… I have lived here, died here, and been brought back to life here in #baltimore through a heart transplant at hopkins. Where else would I call my home? #IRattleWhenIWalk #transplantlife #lifeiswhy pic.twitter.com/V5WG5jvJuL — Cstanley0 (@Ceeceemunch) July 30, 2019

She kept the love going throughout the day and into the week, responding to people who sent her selfies expressing her love and support for them and the City.

Clearly!!! Look at you… glowing!!! Thanks for sharing that glow with us!! Love you! https://t.co/d96130SlUD — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) July 29, 2019

Who runs the world??? GIRLS!!!#Baltimoreborn love you girls https://t.co/auLtFXMdaW — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) July 29, 2019

“These two definitely look old enough to VOTE!!! Yes girls!! Love YOUUUU” She tweeted at one selfie of two UMD students.

