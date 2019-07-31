Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Guinness marks its one-year anniversary in Baltimore County this weekend and it’s celebrating with a number of events.
Since officially opening its doors, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House has produced more than 80 unique brews and welcomed more than 400,000 visitors.
The events to mark the brewery’s birthday kick off Wednesday night with a sold-out beer dinner and end on Saturday with a party and concert.
As for what’s in store for year two, the brewery’s milk stout will hit store shelves in select markets next month.
The brewery is Guinness’ first on American soil in more than 60 years.
