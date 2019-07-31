  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Heat Related Deaths, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four new heat-related deaths have been reported in Maryland.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, two of those heat-related deaths occurred in Baltimore County, one in Baltimore City, and one on the Eastern Shore.

Related Coverage 

All of the victims were over the age of 65.

There have now been 10 heat-related deaths in Maryland this year.

Comments