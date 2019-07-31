Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four new heat-related deaths have been reported in Maryland.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, two of those heat-related deaths occurred in Baltimore County, one in Baltimore City, and one on the Eastern Shore.
4 new heat-related deaths reported in Maryland—2 in Baltimore County, 1 in Baltimore City, 1 on Eastern Shore. (Source: MD Dept of Health) #mdwx @wjz pic.twitter.com/4UzoQBBxw1
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 1, 2019
All of the victims were over the age of 65.
There have now been 10 heat-related deaths in Maryland this year.
