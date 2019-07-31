  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of canned beef products due to a potential processing defect, the U.S. agriculture department said Wednesday.

The recall consists of 15-ounce cans Kaskey’s beefy mac pasta in tomato and meat sauce produced on July 18 and with a best by date of July 7, 2021. The items being recalled have establishment number EST. 794 on the USDA mark of inspection.

The cans were sold in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Texas.

Customers who purchased the items should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported.

