WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Federal Aviation Administration is giving three Maryland airports more than $10 million in grants for improvements, with the vast majority of the funds going to an infrastructure project at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
BWI will receive $9,938,705 to reconstruct nearly a mile-long stretch of pavement on Taxiway Z, which has reached the end of its useful life, transportation department secretary Elaine Chao announced Wednesday.
Airports in Cambridge and Ocean City will also get funds for tree removal and land acquisition.
The funds are part of a more than $3 billion program for airport improvements across the country.
