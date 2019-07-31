Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a week after its book donation van was stolen from its Baltimore warehouse, the Maryland Book Bank is asking for donations to help it purchase a new vehicle.
The van was stolen from a warehouse on Union Avenue in north Baltimore sometime between late in the day July 22 and the early morning hours of July 23.
The Book Bank said it has no leads on the location of the van so they’re turning to GoFundMe to replace it. As of 6:40 pm. Wednesday, they had raised $440 of their $40,000 goal.
The organization uses its van to pick up and deliver book donations across the state.
To donate, visit the organization’s GoFundMe page.
