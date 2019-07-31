BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drunk drivers are not the only threat on the roadway- people texting are just as much of a threat to you and your family.

That’s the message from AAA, MVA and State Police- don’t drive “in-text-icated.”

Distracted driving has contributed to 200 fatal wrecks across the State, and people getting behind the wheel say that the last thing they want is to be another number in that statistic.

“Distracted driving is reported as a factor in nearly 200 fatalities in Maryland every year, and more than 28,000 injuries are a result of distracted driving,” Crissy Nizer, an MVA Administrator, said.

Officials say driving and texting is just as dangerous as driving drunk.

Motorists in Baltimore see the danger every day.

“Scale of one to 10, it’s an 11 for the number of times you see people texting and driving on their phones,” a frequent driver in Baltimore said.

However, drivers admit that distracted driving is a hard habit to break when your world is in your hand.

“I’m self-employed, I have to use it quite a bit, but I try to pull over,” another driver told WJZ.

Just a glance down could cost you your life.

Officials patrolling the roads say we’re in the middle of the 100 deadliest days of summer- with more families and teens on the roadways.