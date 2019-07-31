WJZ WEATHERFlash Flood, Severe Thunderstorm Watches In Effect
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of Maryland Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Talbot counties as well as Baltimore City until 9 p.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for areas along the I-95 corridor from Washington D.C. up through Maryland until 8 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms could bring heavy rain that may lead to some areas flooding.

There are flash flood watches for Baltimore, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

