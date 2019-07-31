ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was arrested on charges of gun and drug possession in Annapolis Tuesday night.
Annapolis police say they caught Keonte McGowan of Annapolis, with a loaded handgun, 19 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 5 grams of suspected heroin and $3,574 after he tried to flee from police around 11:48 p.m.
Officers were called to the unit block of Bens Drive for a report of armed suspects. Police found McGowan as he tried to flee on foot.
McGowan has a criminal record that prohibits him from having a gun. The gun was also reported stolen with Howard County Police.
McGowan was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, concealment of a dangerous weapon and 9 other criminal charges.
He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
