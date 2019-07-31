Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Board Of Visitors, Donald Trump, Local TV, Naval Academy, president donald trump, President Trump, Sean Spicer, Talkers, U.S. Naval Academy

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will serve as a board member at the Annapolis-based U.S. Naval Academy, the White House announced Wednesday.

President Donald Trump appointed his former press secretary to the U.S. Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors for the remainder of a three-year term set to expire at the end of 2021.

On Twitter, Spicer called the appointment an honor.

Spicer is also the founder and president of strategic consulting firm RigWil LLC and a senior adviser to pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action.

Since his departure from the White House, he has also written a book.

Trump also named Guy C. Swan, III and David Urban to visitors’ board positions at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, through the end of 2021.

