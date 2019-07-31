WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will serve as a board member at the Annapolis-based U.S. Naval Academy, the White House announced Wednesday.
President Donald Trump appointed his former press secretary to the U.S. Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors for the remainder of a three-year term set to expire at the end of 2021.
On Twitter, Spicer called the appointment an honor.
Thank @POTUS @realDonaldTrump for the honor to serve as a member of the Board of Visitors to the US @NavalAcademy #usna #gonavy #beatarmy #usnavy #navy pic.twitter.com/ABGMGl8Hzl
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 31, 2019
Spicer is also the founder and president of strategic consulting firm RigWil LLC and a senior adviser to pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action.
Since his departure from the White House, he has also written a book.
Trump also named Guy C. Swan, III and David Urban to visitors’ board positions at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, through the end of 2021.
