BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police robbery detectives need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On July 27, at around 11:50 a.m., a 16-year-old and her younger brother and sister were robbed in the 1100 block of Morton Street at knifepoint.
Police say the suspect is an unknown black male who looks to be in his mid-teens. He is about 5’4″ with a thin build and approached the victim from behind and demanded her cellphone.
The victim complied with the suspect’s demands.
After taking the victim’s cellphone, the suspect ran west on Biddle Street and out of sight.
Robbery detectives are asking anyone who knows this suspect’s identity to call them at (410) 366-6341 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
