BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were sentenced in a gun and drug case in Cecil County Wednesday.
Todd Powell, 34, of North East Maryland, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with a felony conviction in Cecil County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a concurrent 15-year sentence on the firearm charge.
Heather Adkins, 34, of Colora, Maryland, was sentenced to serve five years in prison for her drug possession charge.
In January of 2019, embers of the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit (GEU) were conducting a gang and crime-suppression assignment in Cecil County. When they stopped a gray 2016 Toyota Rav4 for multiple vehicle violations. They then identified the driver as Todd Powell and passenger as Heather Adkins.
Investigators noticed many indicators of criminal activity while speaking with the two.
GEU Troopers then conducted a probable cause search of Powell’s vehicle and discovered the suspected heroin and fentanyl along with cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Powell and Adkins were arrested and transported to the North East Barrack where they were charged accordingly.
Later, Gang Enforcement Unit Troopers served a search and seizure warrant of Powell’s residence and discovered the following as follows:
- Taurus PT738 .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol
- One magazine containing 6 .380 caliber cartridges
- One box of Blazer Brass .380 caliber ammunition
- Additional heroin/fentanyl, prescription pills, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana
Written by WJZ Intern, Raven McCree
