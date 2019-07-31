BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are hoping the public can help them locate Devin Segar, a man wanted in several violent crimes around Baltimore.
Police believe Segar may have fled to Miami, Florida, New York, New Jersey or York, Pa.
Segar, a suspect in an attempted murder in Baltimore from July 2.
At around 10:50 p.m. that night, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the back of the head inside her home in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue.
After shooting the victim, the suspect grabbed a knife and attempted to stab her in the torso, police said.
The victim was able to escape and get help. She identified Segar26, of the 2700 block of Edison Highway.
A warrant is out for his arrest, charging him with first-degree attempted murder. Segar also has two open warrants, attempted kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred in February 2018 and a second open warrant for an armed carjacking and rape that happened in May 2018.
Anyone who has seen Devin Segar and, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warrant Apprehension detectives at (410) 637-8970, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or simply dial 911.
You must log in to post a comment.