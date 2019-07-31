Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The threat of severe storms for the region quickly ended after the dinner hour for all of central Maryland, but it did impact many areas on the lower Eastern Shore and southern Maryland.
Overnight, a pop-up shower is still possible, and tomorrow the risk of some more showers and thunderstorms is certainly within the realm of possibility.
No super heatwave is on the horizon, but no real dry air is either.
Normals are now 87/67 and we will be pretty close the next week to those numbers.
Happy August! Bob Turk
