BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy who was found at the bottom of a pool in Bel Air on Wednesday has died, officials said Thursday.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in the 2100 block of Cypress Drive in Bel Air at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a drowning.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m., officials said.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives conducted a routine investigation.

At this stage in the investigation, they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances or foul play.

