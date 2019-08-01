Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy who was found at the bottom of a pool in Bel Air on Wednesday has died, officials said Thursday.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in the 2100 block of Cypress Drive in Bel Air at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a drowning.
The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m., officials said.
Criminal Investigations Division detectives conducted a routine investigation.
At this stage in the investigation, they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances or foul play.
