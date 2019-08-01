Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A pontoon boat capsizes in the Ocean City Inlet channel Thursday afternoon.
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A pontoon boat capsizes in the Ocean City Inlet channel Thursday afternoon.
According to WBOC-TV, the boat capsized around 1 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Natural Resource Police and other local emergency crews responded to the capsized boat.
Officials said 15 people were rescued from the water safely. No word on injuries.
Authorities are still looking into how the boat overturned.
You must log in to post a comment.