FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office charged two registered sex offenders with violating conditions associated with being placed on the sex offender registry.

Dewayne Booth, 54, of Frederick, was charged with failure to notify of a change to vehicle information.

Rolando Bass, 34, of Frederick, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register after release from incarceration.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office also said that there are currently three people who are wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Those wanted are Tracy Taylor, Davonta Thomas, and Michael Cullen.

 

