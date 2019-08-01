Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Baltimore early Thursday.
At approximately 1:44 a.m. on August 1, Southeast District patrol officers were called to the 6700 block of Holabird Avenue.
When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and chest. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was immediately taken in surgery.
At this time, the victim’s current condition is unknown.
Detectives of the Southeast District are hoping that the public will help with this investigation. Anyone with information please contact officers at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.