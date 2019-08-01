BALTIMORE (WJZ)— Four companies were granted permits to keep their dockless scooters and bikes in Baltimore- but Bird was not one them.
Bird, who was one of the first to roll out their scooters last summer, has until next Thursday, August 6 to get all of their remaining scooters out of the city.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) Acting Director Steve Sharkey announced Thursday afternoon that Baltimore has awarded its first annual dockless vehicle permits.
“This dockless program affirms my commitment to providing equitable and accessible transportation options for the residents of Baltimore City,” Mayor Young said in a statement. “We are creating new and sustainable mobility choices that are efficient for Baltimore residents and all those who visit our great city.”
Baltimore civilians and tourists will have the ability to rent dockless vehicles such as bikes and electric scooters for short term one-way trips throughout the city. Dockless vehicles do not require parking at bike racks or any designated station; instead, users can conveniently place them at any safe location.
The vehicles have GPS technology that allows users to find them in any secure location across the city. The four companies that have been selected to operate in Baltimore City include Lime, Bolt, Spin and Jump.
Each company has the option to bring in 1,000 scooters, and another 1,000 dockless vehicles including ebikes if they choose, a spokesman from DOT said.
The dockless operations program officially begins Thursday. For rules and more information, visit the following link.
Written by WJZ intern, Raven McCree
