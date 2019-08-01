BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bomb squad was at Baltimore Washington International Airport around 5:20 a.m. Thursday morning after a launch tube was recovered at the American Airlines baggage area, officials said.
The inert rocket launch tube was empty of any explosive hazard and was inspected by the U.S. military, and was brought back on a military flight by a United States Air Force Sergeant as a souvenir of their service abroad.
While the Office of the State’s Fire Marshal’s Bomb Squad determined it had no immediate threat to anyone on the ground, there was a slight chance it could have had pressurized gas, and was not allowed on the sergeant’s connecting commercial flight.
The bomb squad took the tube until it can be safely returned to its owner.
This is the second recovered launch tube military souvenir the bomb squad has seized in the last two days from BWI Airport.
Maryland State Fire Marshals remind military personnel to be aware of the differing regulations for their connecting commercial flights versus their military flights.
