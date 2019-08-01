BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Robert Hur Thursday announced a significant crime crackdown in Baltimore in recent weeks.
Law enforcement officials from multiple agencies arrested 90 people and seized guns, drugs and more than $1 million in cash as part of a federal effort aimed at combating violent crime.
“We’re not going anywhere. We’re here to stay, and we will keep doing this work together,” Hur said at a news conference Thursday morning. “We are all in this together.”
US attorney speaks about an East Baltimore drug gang they busted that had enough fentanyl to kill more than 200,000 people @wjz pic.twitter.com/58WKwAsrei
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 1, 2019
As part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, 215 people in Baltimore have been indicted so far this year, nearly as many as were indicted in all of 2018.
The U.S. attorney’s office said it expects to charge 50 percent more violent crime defendants under their current strategy in 2019.
This story will be updated.
