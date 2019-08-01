HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of dead crabs were found dumped in a pile on the side of Race Road in Patapsco Valley State Park in Howard County on Wednesday.
Where they came from is unknown, but Jon Merryman said in a Facebook post that female, male and undersized crabs were all dumped in a pile- caught, then never cooked or eaten.
“What a waste of life,” He posted in the Patapsco Facebook group.
Credit: Jon Merryman
NRP got a call Wednesday morning about the crabs and had an officer on the scene by 10 a.m., they said.
The crabs were a mix of male and female, they added. While it is legal for commercial crabbers to harvest female crabs and for female crabs to be imported from other states within certain guidelines- dumping along a roadway or in a park is illegal.
NRP said they do not have a suspect yet.
Patapsco Valley State Park are scheduled to clean up the pile Thursday.
