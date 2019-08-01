Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are hoping the public can help them find a stolen dirt bike.
A white 2017 Coolster QC 125cc dirt bike with a red seat was stolen Wednesday, July 31 from the unit block of Bens Driver.
If you have any information, please contact Annapolis Police.
STOLEN Dirt Bike-white 2017 Coolster QG 125cc with a red seat, stolen 07/31 from unit blk of Bens Dr #Annapolis @MVTPC PHOTO IS NOT ACTUAL VEHICLE pic.twitter.com/nbEyOOhzYh
— Annapolis Police (@AnnapolisPD) August 1, 2019

Written by WJZ intern, Raven McCree
