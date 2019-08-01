Filed Under:Annapolis, Annapolis Police, Crime, dirt bike, Local TV, Talkers, theft

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are hoping the public can help them find a stolen dirt bike.

A white 2017 Coolster QC 125cc dirt bike with a red seat was stolen Wednesday, July 31 from the unit block of Bens Driver.

If you have any information, please contact Annapolis Police.

Written by WJZ intern, Raven McCree

