BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are just two days away from Ed Reed’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
There have been countless memories throughout the course of Reed’s career in Baltimore.
Here is a look back at Reed’s top-5 best moments in a Ravens uniform:
Final Goal Line Stand In Super Bowl XLVII:
To win Super Bowl XLVII, the Ravens made a last-minute goal line stand against Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick threw a pass into the corner of the end zone to wide receiver Michael Crabtree, but the pass sailed out of bounds. Both Reed and Jimmy Smith covered Crabtree on that play.
Interception In Super Bowl XLVII:
With just about seven minutes left in the first half of Super Bowl XLVII, Kapernick dropped back in the pocket, and threw a dart across the middle of the field. Reed read Kaepernick all the way and picked off the pass. Reed returned the ball about 10 yards before he was brought down, and a fight amongst the two teams ensued.
107-Yard Interception Return Against The Eagles:
Reed got Ravens fans on their feet, and quick, after his 107-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Late in the fourth quarter, Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb faked a handoff and fired into double coverage. Reed jumped infront of the pass and never looked back, all the way to the end zone.
106-Yard Interception Return Against The Browns:
The Browns were trailing the Ravens 20-13 with just 39 seconds left in the game. Browns quarterback Jeff Garcia dropped back and threw a pass that hit his receivers hands before making its way to Reed. Reed took it back to the house, 106-yards, to seal a Ravens win.
