ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County who man pled guilty to drug distribution and firearm possession charges was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.
Alec Vazquez, 21, of Ellicott City, pled guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and armed trafficking. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.
During a traffic stop on Feb. 21, 2019, at around 9:25 p.m., Howard County Police found currency and THC oil in quantities indicative of distribution.
Vazquez was arrested on the scene.
Detectives served a search warrant at his residence in Ellicott City and found nearly 7 lbs. of suspected marijuana, a loaded shotgun and assault rifle, 75 grams of suspected THC wax, more than 100 vaping cartridges filled with suspected THC and thousands of dollars in cash.
The investigation led Howard County detectives and members of the Carroll County Drug Task Force to a second address in Westminster.
A search warrant revealed an additional 57 lbs. of suspected marijuana, suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, another loaded assault rifle, two additional shotguns, a large amount of ammo, and other evidence that would indicate a large-scale drug distribution operation.
You must log in to post a comment.