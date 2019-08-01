  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Fraud, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false income tax return.

Oluwaseyi Akapo, 51, of Beltsville, pleaded guilty to these charges on July 30, 2019, in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

Akapo, who was not a registered tax preparer in Maryland, prepared and filed state income tax returns, for a fee, on behalf of numerous Maryland residents.

Akapo was employed part-time at TaxPoint Solutions Accountants in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Many of the Maryland tax returns Akapo filed on behalf of his clients included false information, which included their Maryland tax liabilities and improperly boosted their state tax refunds by about $15,000.

The case was investigated by Comptroller of Maryland’s Field Enforcement Division and prosecuted by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.

 

Comments