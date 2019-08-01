BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false income tax return.
Oluwaseyi Akapo, 51, of Beltsville, pleaded guilty to these charges on July 30, 2019, in the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.
Akapo, who was not a registered tax preparer in Maryland, prepared and filed state income tax returns, for a fee, on behalf of numerous Maryland residents.
Akapo was employed part-time at TaxPoint Solutions Accountants in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Many of the Maryland tax returns Akapo filed on behalf of his clients included false information, which included their Maryland tax liabilities and improperly boosted their state tax refunds by about $15,000.
The case was investigated by Comptroller of Maryland’s Field Enforcement Division and prosecuted by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.
