FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick police arrested a man for allegedly distributing crack cocaine Wednesday night.
Police were conducting surveillance in the Carroll Park Manor neighborhood when they saw Tyrell Thomas Price, 34, of Frederick.
Officers said they were familiar with Price from previous involvements. As they watched him, they saw him meet a man on a bicycle.
During the meeting, officers saw Price sell crack cocaine to the person on the bicycle. After the drug deal, both of them left each other.
Police found Price later in the evening in downtown Frederick and arrested him.
He is charged with distribution of crack cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine.
