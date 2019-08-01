Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man whose home caught fire early Wednesday morning has been arrested and charged with arson, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said Thursday.
Dennis Bouyer, 58, is charged with first-degree arson and reckless endangerment in connection with the fire, which broke out around 4:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Binsted Road.
Fire officials said Bouyer reportedly walked up to firefighters and told them he started the fire. Police later identified him as the homeowner.
Officials had previously said the fire appeared to be intentionally set. It caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.
