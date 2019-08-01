Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan will appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday.
Gov. Hogan’s appearance on the show comes just a few days after President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings and tweeted about Baltimore.
Tony Shalhoub and Rhianne Barreto will also be on Thursday’s show.
