RIVA, Md. (WJZ) — Lightning struck a home in Anne Arundel County earlier this afternoon, causing a house fire, officials said.
When firefighters arrived at 3026 Pike Drive they found smoke coming from the roof.
They had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
Three adults and two children have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, officials said.
They confirmed the fire started as a result of a lightning strike.
Another lightning strike in northeast Baltimore caused a fire at around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Fire officials said.
The person who lives in the home on Juneau Place said that lightning struck his house and caught on fire.
When they arrived, they found very little smoke showing from the back of the house. There were no injuries.
