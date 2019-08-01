Filed Under:Local TV, Severe thunderstorm warning, Talkers, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Maryland until 4:45 p.m.

Harford County is under the warning.

A number of severe thunderstorm warnings for Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties and Baltimore City have expired.

