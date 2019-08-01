Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Maryland until 4:45 p.m.
Harford County is under the warning.
Hail detected in and around the Glen Burnie area. KLWX – Hydrometeor Classification 1 2:55 PM EDT #mdwx #wjz pic.twitter.com/Q0ZNUO6sSM
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) August 1, 2019
A number of severe thunderstorm warnings for Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties and Baltimore City have expired.
