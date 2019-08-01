BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WHY NOT?
That’s how the Orioles are billing their flash sale lowering ticket prices for their series against the Houston Astros August 9 through 11 to 1989 levels.
Donate Blood On August 3, Get Two Orioles Free Tickets
The limited-time promotion is part of a celebration for the comeback kids of the 1989 Orioles.
Tickets for all three games in the series start at $6.50, the same price as tickets in 1989, through the end of the day Sunday.
Celebrate the ’89 Why Not Reunion with 1989 pricing!
🎟: https://t.co/V4yNAa1Irb pic.twitter.com/R7CZu4f1ii
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 1, 2019
The first 20,000 fans age 15 and older on August 9 will also receive a special ’89 “WHY NOT?” t-shirt commemorating the comeback kids.
Tickets are available on the Orioles’ website.
You must log in to post a comment.