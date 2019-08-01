  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WHY NOT?

That’s how the Orioles are billing their flash sale lowering ticket prices for their series against the Houston Astros August 9 through 11 to 1989 levels.

The limited-time promotion is part of a celebration for the comeback kids of the 1989 Orioles.

Tickets for all three games in the series start at $6.50, the same price as tickets in 1989, through the end of the day Sunday.

The first 20,000 fans age 15 and older on August 9 will also receive a special ’89 “WHY NOT?” t-shirt commemorating the comeback kids.

Tickets are available on the Orioles’ website.

