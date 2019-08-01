Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified a body found in Wednesday morning in Towson.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified a body found in Wednesday morning in Towson.
Police identified him as 21-year-old Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar of the 8400 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.
Police Identify Body Found In Towson; Being Investigated As Homicide
Baltimore County Police were called at around 3:31 a.m. Wednesday to the 8400 block of Loch Raven Blvd for a cardiac arrest call.
When they arrived they found an unresponsive 21-year-old man with trauma to his upper body.
His body was taken to Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for the exact cause and manner of his death, but police are investigating his death as a homicide.
You must log in to post a comment.