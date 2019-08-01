  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Police Department, Baltimore News, Body Found, Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar, Local TV, Talkers, Towson


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified a body found in Wednesday morning in Towson.

Police identified him as 21-year-old Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar of the 8400 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

Police Identify Body Found In Towson; Being Investigated As Homicide

Baltimore County Police were called at around 3:31 a.m. Wednesday to the 8400 block of Loch Raven Blvd for a cardiac arrest call.

When they arrived they found an unresponsive 21-year-old man with trauma to his upper body.

His body was taken to Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for the exact cause and manner of his death, but police are investigating his death as a homicide.

 

Comments