GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was assaulted during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening outside a gas station in Glen Burnie, after telling the assailants he didn’t have any money.
Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 500 block of Crain Highway around 6:45 p.m. for an assault and attempted robbery. When they arrived the victim told them that three teenage boys asked him for a dollar. When he said he didn’t have any money, the teens told him they’d break his jaw if he didn’t give them money.
The victim again refused and all three teens began to assault him, he told police.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
Northern District Detectives are handling the investigation and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. There is no further suspect or additional information at this time.
