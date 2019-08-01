BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rep. Elijah Cummings was in Baltimore Thursday visiting residents in Maryland’s 7th district. This comes after a series of tweets from President Donald Trump criticizing Cummings and calling Baltimore a “rat and rodent-infected mess.”
Cummings (D-Md.) visited residents at Stadium Place in Baltimore’s Waverly neighborhood. Cummings lives in Baltimore.
“I visited a packed house at Stadium Place today to provide the seniors there with a legislative update & to talk about my work in Congress. We talked about what matters to them, & they encouraged me to keep doing my job & continue fighting for them in Washington,” Cummings tweeted.
I visited a packed house at Stadium Place today to provide the seniors there with a legislative update & to talk about my work in Congress. We talked about what matters to them, & they encouraged me to keep doing my job & continue fighting for them in Washington. pic.twitter.com/UPKxoHGSA3
— Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) August 1, 2019
Trump tweeted Saturday morning criticizing Cummings and Maryland’s 7th district which includes parts of Baltimore city, Baltimore County and Howard County.
Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019
Trump has continued to criticize over the last couple of days. Cummings has remained mostly silent as Trump continued to tweet and speak about Baltimore’s high crime rate and what he called a “rodent-infest mess.”
