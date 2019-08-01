ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Over the past six months, multiple cars have been hit with thefts during the night.

Tire thieves are putting vehicles up on cement blocks and taking all four tires- with many owners waking up to find their vehicle sitting without the wheels.

No one has heard anything in the night.

Police said they have reports countywide of similar crimes.

But recently, some of the tirejackings have been captured on video, and police are urging residents to call them if they know the people in the video.

A victim whose car was hit right after Christmas said her brand new Lexus and all four tires were stolen a few weeks after she brought the car home.

She said her car was parked directly in front of her tenant’s home and nobody heard anything- the dogs didn’t even bark at night, she added.

“These are not your average thieves, they know what they’re doing. They must have even had a special tool to get the bolts off my tire because its a Lexus and needs special tools,”

Henson now has special wheel locks, but she estimates her insurance company paid close to 10,000 just to replace the wheels and fix a dent made when putting the car on blocks.