Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for drivers who commute through downtown Baltimore!
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for drivers who commute through downtown Baltimore!
City Public Works Officials say more traffic lanes in the area of Pratt and Howard Streets should be open next week.
RELATED COVERAGE
- Water Main Break Continues To Impact Downtown Traffic, Light Rail Services
- Baltimore Weather | Water Main Breaks Near M&T Bank Stadium, Flood CSX Tracks
- Crews Rescue Baltimore DOT Employee Trapped In Manhole Downtown
It’s been weeks since the water main break caused massive damage to the infrastructure.
Underground utility work at the site is expected to be finished by Aug. 9.
You must log in to post a comment.