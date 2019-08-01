  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for drivers who commute through downtown Baltimore!

City Public Works Officials say more traffic lanes in the area of Pratt and Howard Streets should be open next week.

It’s been weeks since the water main break caused massive damage to the infrastructure.

Underground utility work at the site is expected to be finished by Aug. 9.

 

