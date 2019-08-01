BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The White House’s official Twitter account has joined in the Baltimore-Trump Twitter tirade.
The White House tweeted that the murder rate in Baltimore is higher than that of three Central American countries that they claim are driving the nation’s border surge.
The countries they claim have lower murder rates than Baltimore are Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.
“Democrats have run Baltimore for five decades,” The White House tweeted. “It’s time for accountability.”
The president repeated the claim while talking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon.
The Trump administration’s comments are the latest in a series of comments against Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings.
President Trump began his Twitter tirade on Saturday and throughout the weekend continued criticizing the city, calling it “rat and rodent-infested”
