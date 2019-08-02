PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man suffered injuries after crashing a stolen vehicle early Friday morning on Scotts Level Road in Pikesville.
Baltimore County Police officers were initially called to the 100 block of Purvis Place at 2:14 a.m. for a call of a Jeep Cherokee being stolen.
An officer responding to the area located the stolen Jeep and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Scotts Level Road. The driver of the Jeep failed to stop and lost control of the vehicle just before Old Court Road and struck a fence and a parked car before overturning.
The driver, 18, was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team responded to the scene and is conducting the crash reconstruction.
