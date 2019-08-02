BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot in Baltimore overnight, one fatally.
Officers responded to the 5300 block of Fernpark Avenue in NW Baltimore around 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. There they found a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Then around 12:28 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3200 block of Ravenwood for a report of a shooting.
There the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to both his upper and lower body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Northeast District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.