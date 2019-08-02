Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looks like we live among some of the hardest-working people in America.
A recent survey lists Washington D.C. and Baltimore among America’s top “hardest-working” cities. Dc ranks no. 1 on the list and Baltimore ranks no. 20 on the list.
In between the two cities are notably Dallas, Tx (3), Houston, Tx. (5), New York (10) and Virginia Beach (19).
Chicago (22), Nashville (23) and Denver (25) also make the top 25.
Kempler Industries looked at a number of factors to make their determination — including percent of workforce population age, average commute, average hours worked each week, and percent of unused vacation.
