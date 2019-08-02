BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Got a hankering for sandwiches?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich outlets in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. Soup’s On
Topping the list is Soup’s On. Located at 11 W. Preston St. in Midtown, the deli and vegetarian spot is the highest-rated sandwich spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp.
2. Thames Street Oyster House
Next up is Fells Point’s Thames Street Oyster House, situated at 1728 Thames St. With 4.5 stars out of 2,261 reviews on Yelp, the live/raw food spot, which offers seafood and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Ekiben
Also in Fells Point, Ekiben, located at 1622 Eastern Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot 4.5 stars out of 926 reviews.
4. Koco’s Pub
Koco’s Pub in Arcadia is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 472 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4301 Harford Road to see for yourself.
5. Isabella’s Brick Oven
Over in Little Italy, check out Isabella’s Brick Oven, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 490 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and paninis, at 221 S. High St.
